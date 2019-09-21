MANILA, Philippines — After attending September New York Fashion Week, reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray flew to Dubai and attended the Xpedition Annual Gala Awards on Friday, September 20, at the Grand Millennium Hotel.

Catriona received the Woman of the Yeat award from Xpedition magazine, where she was also the cover girl. Other awardees also honored included Filipino fashion designers Michael Cinco and Furne One for thei contribution in the industry.

Proceeds of the Xpedition Gala Awards will go to Smile Train, one of the organizations sponsored by the Miss Universe Organization.

Prior to the Gala Awards, Catriona had a meet and greet and interviews with the press hours after she arrived from the US.

In an Instagram post, Catriona said of the award: "What an honor, thank you so much @xpeditionmagazine for the XAGA Woman of the Year award and for recognizing my humanitarian and cause work. Very flattered to be in the company of my fellow nominees and awardees who have excelled in their respective fields. And more so that we all came together for the benefit of @smiletrain."

Xpedition is a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine based in Dubai. The magazine recently released 3 covers of Catriona for its edition.

—Rappler.com