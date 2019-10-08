MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray will be presenting an award at the Latin America Music Awards 2019 happening in Hollywood on October 17.

"I will be presenting an award at the 2019 @LatinAMAs, October 17 at 7pm/6c on @Telemundo. Don’t miss it!" she said over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:37am PDT

According to Billboard, around 40 artists, are scheduled to perform and appear in the awards.

Catriona recently went to Reno with Miss USA Cheslie Kryst where they were guests for an event. — Rappler.com