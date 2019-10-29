MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray went to Brazil last week, where she and her fellow queens — Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris – took part in a charity event for Smile Train.

The 3 ladies got a chance to spend time with the kids and beneficiaries while creating artwork.

Catriona shared that one of the kids who will undergo an operation is a boy named Bernardo. She sat down with Bernardo's mother and gave her a gift — a decorated mirror and hand written card from Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters.

"This was definitely one of the most special moments of my whole Brazil trip. We were invited to the home of @smiletrain beneficiary Bernardo and upon the presentation of a mirror for which Bernardo could use one day to see his new smile, the tears came. It became so evident the strength that the families of these children born with cleft have. We saw the unconditional love they have for their children.

"Also @juanpdelaplataour representative and friend from @smiletrainbrasil was taken aback by emotion. The work that these people do is so inspiring, the extent of how they've touched and changed lives is usually kept behind the scenes but I want to take this moment to honor them. thank you for all the of the work that you and your team do @smiletrain being a witness to the work that you are doing in the communities around the world has crazy inspired me," Catriona said.

Aside from attending the Smile Train event, Catriona, Cheslie, and Kaliegh immersed in Brazilian culture.

Smile Train is an organization that helps children who need cleft operations around the world. The organizations is one the causes Miss Universe has been involved in the past years. — Rappler.com