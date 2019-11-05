MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray gave a peek into one of her final shoots before she turns over the crown in December.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 4, Catriona wrote: "Feeling a mix of emotions shooting my final photoshoot for @missuniverse today! So excited for you all to see it!"

In a clip posted on the Miss Universe social media accounts, Catriona is see wearing a terno for her "Year in the Life shoot." She said she was excited but also felt kind of "bitter sweet."

We’re not crying, you are. Behind the scenes during @catrionaelisa’s ‘Year in the Life’ shoot. pic.twitter.com/udy4HXSfGR — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 1, 2019

Catriona is set to crown her successor at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8. The Philippines' bet this year, Gazini Ganados, hopes to become the country's 5th Miss Universe titleholder. – Rappler.com