MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray maybe the most beautiful woman for many people, but like everyone else, she also has days when insecurity and self-doubt strikes on her.

Posting a photo of herself sans makeup on Thursday, November 7, Catriona said: "This is the skin I wake up in every day. I love playing with makeup and being glam, but I've also grown to love the skin I wake up in acne scars, moles and all.

"I too have days where I don't feel confident, or my insecurities are louder...but that's okay. Loving yourself as you are is a journey, but it's a journey worth taking."

The post is part of the #AsSheIs challenge on Instagram where people have shared photos of them with no makeup and filter. The Filipino-Australian beauty queen tagged her fellow queens Nicole Cordoves and Sandra Lemonon to take part in the challenge.

Nicole, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up and a judge on It's Showtime's "Ms Q and A" segment, also shared her story.

"I’ve been dying to post a super uncurated photo + caption like this so I’m so glad hinamon talaga ako ni (I was challenged by) @catriona_gray. We never post about moments in our life that are—uneventful, boring, stagnant—and social media has become this competitive environment where we have to show that life is happening for us and we’re so #blessed even if it can’t be farther from the truth.

"Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t to deny ourselves or other people of the enjoyment of sharing our favorite photos on social media. This is just a reminder that we are all on the same journey, we have the same ORDINARY DAYS—but that doesn’t mean you’re LEFT BEHIND, LESS VALUED, or FORGOTTEN. You are beautiful, you are strong, you can make it through the worst days like you always do."

Sandra also shared her own photo and talked about battling acne.

Catriona has talked in the past about her insecurities since becoming a beauty queen. Back in July, she addressed about being confidence, bullying, and body shaming after a Thai contestant called her fat in a photo. ( TRANSCRIPT: Catriona Gray's final speech at the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night 2019)

Catriona is set to crown the new Miss Universe winner in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8. – Rappler.com