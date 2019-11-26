IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2019 national costumes
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe fever is on and the candidates have started preparing for the competition – including showing off the national costumes they will use in the pageant.
Here are some of the candidates who have presented their costumes:
Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson showed off the costume inspired by the country's national flower, Flor de Maga.
Check out the elaborate costume of Malaysia's Shweta Sekhon called "A Peranakan Indulgence” designed by Carven Ong.
Japan's Ako Kamo will wear a costume with theme of "Shishimai" (Japan lion dance):
Thailand's Paweensuda Drouin or Fahsai, as fans call her, presented a costume inspired by the ghost festival in the north of Thailand.
Indonesia's Frederika Cull also showed the national costume she'll be wearing during a recent presentation:
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi is photographed in her national costume called "Wave of Love" designed by Lloyd Kandlin of The Costume Department. The costume is adorned with love letters from South Africa's women.
Vietnam's Hoang Thuy shows off the costume that was picked from 3 options:
South Korea's Lee Yeon Ju will wear the country's traditional hanbok with a modern twist.
Great Britain's Emma Victoria Jenkins shows off her national costume, which pushes forward the problem of climate change.
The Netherlands' representative, Sharon Pieksma, also shared the photo of her national costume called Nehalennia, known as the Dutch Goddess of the North Sea.
Cambodia's Elina Somnang also showed off her national costume for the competition.
Singapore's Mohanaprabha Selvam presented her costume inspired by the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim. The costume was made by Filipino designer Michael Cinco.
The Philippines' bet Gazini Ganados has yet to share details of her national costume – except that it will be designed by Cary Santiago, who also made her evening gown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant. – Rappler.com