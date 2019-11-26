MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe fever is on and the candidates have started preparing for the competition – including showing off the national costumes they will use in the pageant.

Here are some of the candidates who have presented their costumes:

Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson showed off the costume inspired by the country's national flower, Flor de Maga.

Check out the elaborate costume of Malaysia's Shweta Sekhon called "A Peranakan Indulgence” designed by Carven Ong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Sekhon (@shweta_sekhon_) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:50pm PST

Japan's Ako Kamo will wear a costume with theme of "Shishimai" (Japan lion dance):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Japan Official (@missuniversejapan) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:27am PST

Thailand's Paweensuda Drouin or Fahsai, as fans call her, presented a costume inspired by the ghost festival in the north of Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin (@paweensuda) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:27am PST

Indonesia's Frederika Cull also showed the national costume she'll be wearing during a recent presentation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUTERI INDONESIA (@officialputeriindonesia) on Nov 20, 2019 at 2:51am PST

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi is photographed in her national costume called "Wave of Love" designed by Lloyd Kandlin of The Costume Department. The costume is adorned with love letters from South Africa's women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) on Nov 22, 2019 at 1:28am PST

Vietnam's Hoang Thuy shows off the costume that was picked from 3 options:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Vietnam (@missuniversevietnam) on Nov 21, 2019 at 6:16am PST

South Korea's Lee Yeon Ju will wear the country's traditional hanbok with a modern twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Yeon Ju (@l__yjo_o) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

Great Britain's Emma Victoria Jenkins shows off her national costume, which pushes forward the problem of climate change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe GB (@missuniversegreatbritain) on Nov 22, 2019 at 2:54pm PST

The Netherlands' representative, Sharon Pieksma, also shared the photo of her national costume called Nehalennia, known as the Dutch Goddess of the North Sea.

Cambodia's Elina Somnang also showed off her national costume for the competition.

Singapore's Mohanaprabha Selvam presented her costume inspired by the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim. The costume was made by Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Singapore (@missuniverse.sg) on Nov 25, 2019 at 1:49am PST

The Philippines' bet Gazini Ganados has yet to share details of her national costume – except that it will be designed by Cary Santiago, who also made her evening gown during the Binibining Pilipinas pageant. – Rappler.com