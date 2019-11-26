MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados was given a warm welcome at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 26, as she left for Atlanta, Georgia.

The beauty queen, who wore a blue pantsuit, was accompanied by her mentor, Kagandahang Flores' Rodgil Flores and Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud.

Pageant fans with posters and banners cheered on Gazini as she arrived.

Gazini and Singapore's Mohanaprabha Selvam will fly together for the competition.

Before she left, her queen sisters such as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao wished her luck on her bid.

Gazini aims for a back-to-back win with Catriona Gray, who is set to crown her successor in Atlanta. – Rappler.com