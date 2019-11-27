MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados posted a thank you message to her supporters as she flies to Atlanta for the pageant scheduled on December 8 (December 9 in the Philippines). (READ: Gazini Ganados excited for Miss Universe 2019 competition: 'I'm fully set')

Gazini, who arrived in Los Angeles for an event wrote: "It’s 6:00 p.m. here in Los Angeles and I’m spending some quality time before finally going to Atlanta. It felt so surreal seeing all of you who came to the airport as early as 6:00 am yesterday to show love and support and to send me off to Miss Universe."

"I can’t thank everyone enough and I am continuously asking for your prayers and support."

She gave special mention to her trainers at Kagandahang Flores, her fans the "Gazininjas," the Miss Universe Philippines group, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc, and the media who wished luck for the competition, saying their support "is always lifting me up."

"Lalaban tayo! Mahal ko kayo," she said. (We will fight. I love you all)

Gazini aims for a back-to-back win following the success of Catriona Gray last year in Thailand. – Rappler.com