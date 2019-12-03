MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados' outfits have been the talk of the town on social media as she showcased designs by Filipino designers.

One of the accessories that caught people's attention online was her "Watawat" (flag) earrings. The earrings were made by Kathryn Fanlo.

"'WATAWAT' - a symbol of peace, unity and filipino pride," the caption read.

Here's a close up photo of the earrings:

In 2018, Catriona Gray, then a Binibining Pilipinas candidate, impressed viewers when she came out wearing an ear cuff from Tessera Jewelry called "3 Stars and the Sun." She would later wear more Filipino inspired jewelry from the brand, including the Pearl of the Orient earrings and the Alab at Dangal ear cuff. – Rappler.com