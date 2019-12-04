MANILA, Philippines – The introduction video of Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados was posted on the Miss Universe Facebook on Wednesday, December 4.

Shot in parts of Dapitan City and Dakak Beach Resort, Gazini showed her adventurous side – diving in the beach and running along the mountains. In the video, she talked about her love for her mom and grandparents and the challenges she encountered in her quest to win the top crown.

"I had my ups and downs, and it made me understanding and kind," she said.

"I'm grateful to my mom for she taught me love and courage and my grandparents who showed me what my heart longs to fight for."

While there have been challenges along the way, Gazini said that it made stronger to pursue her dreams.

"I have reached the peak of the mountain against all odds, here I hold the universe in my eyes," Gazini said.

Gazini will compete with 89 other women in the Miss Universe pageant happening in Atlanta Georgia on December 8 (December 9, Manila). – Rappler.com