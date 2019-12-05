MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' beat Gazini Ganados has been getting positive reviews on the outfits she's been wearing at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

Like reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray and her other predecessors, Gazini worked with various fashion stylists to showcase Filipino designs and craftmanship in her outfits at Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out some of Gazini's looks:

For her departure from Manila to Los Angeles, she wore a blue suit by Cary Santiago.

During one of her breaks in Los Angeles, she was spotted wearing an orange outfit by Russ Cuevas.

Upon arrival in Atlanta, she sported a pantsuit by designer Jun Ador with a Phoenix brooch. She was also carrying a big Philippine flag.

For Thanksgiving dinner, Gazini changed into a dress with inaul fabric by Akmad M. Kari, acessorize with Casadei shoes.

For Orientation day, she wore a jumpsuit by Jun Ador.

For a Smile Train activity, she was seen wearing a necklace by Kathryn Fanlo, who also designed the "Watawat" earring she wore for one of her editorial photos.

For day 5 of their activities, Gazini was seen in Steph Tan jumpsuit.

For a Chi Haircare photoshoot,Gazini rocked a fuschia dress and boots.

For another dinner, Gazini wore a dress by Julianne Syjuco with a handwoven coat from Kadama which tells the story of an ancient tradition of the Ifugaos.

She seems to be loving a lot of jumpsuits. Here's another jumpsuit in blush pink by designer Vincent Van Bantiling.

Gazini was also spotted wearing a yellow outfit and coat.

For a sponsor event, Gazini changed into a white dress by Jun Ador.

Jun Ador seems to be one of Gazini's go-to designers as she was seen once again in this fuschia pink creation with feathered sleeves.

For a morning event, Gazini said she wore another outfit from Kadama Collective.

"The weaves come from Ifugao and Abra. The patterns on the Ifugao fabric symbolize a shield or 'happiyo' in the Tuwali language which was commonplace hundreds of years ago," she said.

Gazini was also spotted with one of the hair dressers of Chi Haircare in a jumpsuit by House of Victoria.

The Miss Universe pageant happens on December 8 (December 9 in Manila) at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. – Rappler.com