MANILA, Philippines – The 90 Miss Universe candidates along with president Paula Shugart and reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray attended the unveiling of the new crown by jewelry brand Mouawad in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, December 5.

The "Power of Unity" crown is inspired by nature, strength, beauty, femininity, and beauty, Mouawad said in a video released on its social media platforms.

The crown is crafted in 18-karat gold, handset with more than 1,770 diamonds including a magnificent centerpiece shield-cut golden canary diamond weighing 62.83 carats. The crown is said to be worth $5 million.

The petals, leaves, and vines represent the communities in the 7 continents united in the goal of empowering one another to become a force for good.

Mouawad is the official crown sponsor of the Miss Universe organization and sister companies Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. (READ: Miss Universe Organization announces new crown for 2019)

According to its website, Mouawad started in 1890 in Lebanon. The 4th generation of the Mouawads – Fred, Alain, and Pascal – currently head the company.

The company's pieces have been worn by many celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Amy Adams, and Celine Dion, to name a few. Models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have also been spotted wearing Mouawad pieces. – Alexa Villano/ Rappler.com