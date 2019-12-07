MANILA, Philippines – Gazini Ganados showcased her national costume designed by Cary Santiago at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Saturday, December 7 (Friday, December 6).

The silver costume included a Philippine eagle-inspired headpiece with two birds on the sleeves. (IN PHOTOS: PH's Gazini Ganados at the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary competition)

In a previous Facebook post, Cary talked about the inspiration for the costume.

"I created a national costume that is somehow worthy for an international event. I took my inspiration from our national bird. The design is not as flamboyant but the details are very intricate. Its hand-stitched all coming from the same fabric with my signature laser cut patterns," he said.





Gazini's costume is one of the outfits that is competing for the Best National Costume prize. For details, log on to the Miss Universe website.

Finals night happens at the Tyler Perry Studios on Monday, December 9 (Sunday, December 8 in the US.) – Rappler.com