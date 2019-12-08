MANILA, Philippines – Following the preliminary competition at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Decembe 7 (December 6), the candidates of Miss Universe 2019 showcased their national costumes. Some of them expressed their political stands on issues affecting their countries. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2019 national costumes)

Aside from the Philippines' Gazini Ganados, who came out in a Philippine eagle-inspired costume by Cary Santiago, here are some contestants who got everyone's attention:

Bangladesh's Shirin Akter's costume was inspired by the rickshaw and the colors of her country's flag.

Brazil's Julia Horta paid homage to one of the country's popular woman football players – Martha – in a football jersey representing the country's colors. Julia carried with her a banner that said "Stop violence against women.”

The costume of Cambodia's Alyna Somnang was inspired by a 12th century woman who was married to the man who built Angkor Wat.

Canada's Alyssa Boston wore a costume inspired by the legalization of cannabis in the country.

Check Miss Costa Rica Paola Chacon Fuentes' national costume was inspired by the painted carretas of her country.

Zuleika Soler of El Salvador got everyone's eye with her national costume.

India's Vartika Singh wore a costume inspired by an Indian princess.

Laos' representatives have been known to bring show-stopping costumes. Vichitta Phonevilay's elephant costume coupled with a banner addressing the fires in the Amazon forest brought forth among the strongest applause from the audience.

Checkout the costume of Shweta Sekhon from Malaysia.

Gunzaya Bat-Erdene of Mongolia shows off her national costume.

Myanmar's Swe Zin Htet wore a costume inspired by the corn harvest and bull of her country.

Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson's costume was inspired by the country's national flower.

Singapore's Mohanaprabha Selvam's costume was also inspired by the country's national flower.

The costume of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was adorned with love letters from South Africa's women.

Paweensuda Drouin wore a costume inspired by the ghost festival in the north of Thailand.

Cheslie Kryst of USA wore a costume inspired by the country's national bird and some of her country's famous women.

Vietnam's Thuy Hoang, meanwhile, went for quirky with a phin filter costume.

