After a year-long reign, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray passed on the crown to a new queen, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, who joined the Miss Universe sisterhood on Monday, December 9.

Catriona carried on her shoulders then the daunting task of bringing back the crown just 3 years after Pia Wurtzbach. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray visits Brazil for Smile Train charity event)

Here's are highlights from her reign as Miss Universe:

Media Week

Catriona kicked off her Miss Universe reign with television, web, and radio guestings. Some of her appearances included interviews with Today and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She also did an in-depth interview at the Build Series Studio. (READ: Catriona Gray talks about social media and the PH vs Aus 'debate')

New York Fashion Week

As Miss Universe, Catriona attended various fashion shows during New York Fashion Week.

Philippine homecoming

Just like Pia Wurtzbach before her, Catriona got a big homecoming in February with two motorcades – one all over Manila and Makati and the other one at the Araneta Center.

She also had a homecoming special produced by ABS-CBN, where she got to show off her famous lava walk and Mayon gown.

Charity work

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of Catriona's was the work she did with various organizations. Aside from her work with Love Yourself and Young Focus, she also worked with organizations Miss Universe has been supporting such as Education Through Music New York, Best Buddies, Smile Train, God’s Love We Deliver, Apicha CHC, and LGBTQ+ forums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Education Through Music - NY (@etmonline) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on Aug 20, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

Travels around the world, magazine covers, endorsements

In Indonesia, she crowned the new Puteri Indonesia title holder and shot a commercial for a vitamin drink. In South Africa, she not only judged the Miss South Africa pageant but also attended forums on LGBTQ+ issues and went on a safari tour.

She also went to Thailand, Brazil, and constantly shuttled between Manila and New York. In Manila, she graced the cover of various magazine and scored numerous endorsement deals.

Last days as Miss Universe

Before she passed on the crown, Catriona greeted the 2019 candidates and talked to them about the work she's done. She also visited a children's hospital in Atlanta and hosted the preliminary competition.

During her farewell walk, Catriona said that she is forever grateful for the opportunities Miss Universe has given her. She also thanked her kababayans for supporting her.

"To my beloved Philippines, isang [karangalan] po ito. You endlessly inspire me and give me hope. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Above all, thank you God. I lift everything up to glorify and honor you.

"As I close this chapter, I do so with a grateful heart. To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid, and on your path you are never denied, and only redirected."

Congratulations Catriona. You will always be the Miss Universe for the people whose lives you've touched. – Rappler.com