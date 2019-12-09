MANILA, Philippines – Hours before reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray passes on the crown to a new queen, a BTS video of her last photo shoot as Miss Universe was posted on the organization's social media accounts.

"When I first heard the concept of the shoot, that it was soft and romantic against this grundgy type of background, I was really excited because it's not something people will usually think about when it's the final Miss Universe shoot," said Catriona.

Olivia Giudice, the creative director for the shoot said that for the shoot, said they wanted to show Catriona's "angelic" qualities. The team worked with photographer Raen Badua and stylist Raytell Bridges.

Meanwhile, Harper's Bazaar Vietnam released a cover shoot they did with Catriona. Raen Badua also shot Catriona for the story.

Catriona also got to be part of the Atlanta Childrens Hospital Christmas Parade. The beauty queen excitedly shared that she saw her first reindeer.

Catriona also shared a card photo of her final thank you as Miss Universe.

"My last night as reigning @missuniverse and my emotions are all over the place. But underneath the noise, the underlying tone is gratitude. Gratitude for this amazing opportunity...for all of you amazing souls who have endlessly supported me and joined me on this journey.



"My message tomorrow night is dedicated to each and every one of you."

The Miss Universe pageant happens on December 9 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. – Rappler.com