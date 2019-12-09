MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Gazini Ganados won the Best National Costume Award at the pageant held in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 9.

During the show, host Steve Harvey announced the winner of the award while a photo of Gazini in national costume was flashed on screen. Gazini, who was part of the Top 20, was not able to receive the award at that time. Instead, it was Malaysia's Shweta Sekhon who appeared on-cam.

The Miss Universe Organization clarifed that Steve did not make a mistake.

"@IAmSteveHarvey had it right: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is the winner of the #MissUniverse2019 National Costume competition! Congratulations, Gazini."



The national costume, inspired by the Philippine Eagle, was created by Cary Santiago, who also did the evening gowns of Gazini for Binibining Pilipinas and the Miss Universe competition.

This is the second time that the Philippines won the award. The first was in 1994 when Charlene Gonzales wore a Bogobo-inspired costume designed by the late Pitoy Moreno.

Gazini ended her Miss Universe journey with a Top 20 placement.– Rappler.com