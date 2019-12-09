MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray made her final walk at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 9 in another glittering gown by Mak Tumang.

On his social media pages, Mak explained that the gown, called "Reflection," was inspired by the Philippine eagle.

"The creation's inspiration stems from the vision of the Philippine Eagle flying over the flawless turquoise seas embracing our archipelago. Despite its mighty ability to soar up high far beyond the clouds, it could still manage to look down until the point of reflecting itself on the shiny waters. This display of both might & humility is the call each of us heeds."

"As a nation, we are to have a steadfast spirit yet we also take a moment to journey within ourselves. By doing so, we could be able to mirror the beauty that is within us, to mirror what is true and just and to mirror the light which illuminates our path. Silay; to mirror, Pagbubulay; to introspect – the Filipino nation's moment of reflection!"

Mak also created another gown Catriona earlier wore in the competition, "LuzViMinda."

Reflection and LuzViMinda are the latest Mak Tumang gowns designed for Catriona. Catriona has been wearing Mak Tumang gowns since 2016, when she joined Miss World. She also wore his creations during the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant, the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, and her homecoming. – Rappler.com