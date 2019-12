MANILA, Philippines – South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on Monday, December 9 (December 8, Sunday in the US), in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zozibini succeeded Catriona Gray of the Philippines. (HIGHLIGHTS: Miss Universe 2019 coronation)

Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson was 1st runner-up while Mexico's Sofía Aragón was 2nd runner-up. – Rappler.com