MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados ended her journey in the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, December 9 in the Top 20. The finals was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gazini made it to the Top 20 through the wildcard group.

The Cebuana beauty was crowned this year's representative to the pageant last June, succeeding Catriona Gray, who became the 4th Filipina to win the title in 2018. – Rappler.com