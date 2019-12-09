MANILA, Philippines – The coronation night of Miss Universe 2019 showed off not just a roster of promising candidates, but a panel of all-women judges to select this year's new Miss Universe at Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 8 (Monday, December 9 in the Philippines).



Who's on the panel?

Gaby Espino

A Latina actress, host, and entrepreneur, Gaby Espino is an A-lister in the Latin American entertainment industry.



Bozoma “Boz” Saint John

Boz is the chief marketing officer at Endeavor, a global leader in entertainment, sports, and fashion operating in more than 30 countries. She was part of Forbes' The World's Most Influential CMO's list in 2018.

Cara Mund

With a Business, Entrepreneurship, and Organizations degree from Brown University, Cara Mund became the first North Dakota woman to be awarded the Miss America title in September 2017.

Sazan Hendrix

A digital influencer and podcast host of The Good Life, Sazan Hendrix launched her own subscription company called Bless Box and landed TV gigs for E!, ESPN and Access Hollywood.

Crystle Stweart

Former Miss USA (2008) and Miss Texas USA, Crystle Stewart pursued an acting career before opening a fashion and beauty finishing school for young girls called MISS Academy (Manners, Image, Style, and Success).

Paulina Vega

Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega is a Colombian model, TV host, entrepreneur, and the global ambassador for social cause Rise Against Hunger.

Riyo Mori

Riyo Mori is a Japanese actress, dancer, and model. She was crowned Miss Universe in 2007. – Rappler.com