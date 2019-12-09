MANILA, Philippines – After failing to make it to the Top 5 from the Asia Pacific and Africa group, the Philippines' bet to the Miss Universe 2019 sent out tweets, reminding fans and viewers that another 5 contestants would still make it to the Top 20 through the wildcard group.

"I’ve always been an optimist. There’s still a non-regional based top 5 and wildcard! Crossed fingers. For the Philippines. Laban tayo!" said Gazini Ganados on her Twitter account. She had earlier tweeted a sad face emoji.

The 23-year-old eventually made it to the Top 20 via the wildcard group.

Gazini's social media manager later clarified that the beauty queen herself wasn't tweeting. "Be advised that this is Gazini’s social media manager tweeting at this point!"

Gazini is the country's bet to the yearly pageant. She's gunning for a rare back-to-back. The reigning Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, is from the Philippines. – Rappler.com