MANILA, Philippines – The Top 20 candidates of Miss Universe 2019 took to the stage to share their personal advocacies during the coronation night's opening statement segment on Monday, December 9 (Sunday evening, December 8 in the US).

Here's what Philippines representative Gazini Ganados had to say about her advocacy for elderly care:

Gazini Ganados (Philippines)

The world is aging, and my grandparents raised me. I worked in an organization that was supporting elderly care. I learned... I realized that there's this stigma between ageism, poverty, exclusivity, and invincibility. It is rightful for us to remember that they were the ones who paved the way for us. We should reciprocrate that love, and no one should be ever left behind. Thank you.

Gazini failed to make it to the Top 10.

She was gunning for a rare back-to-back in the yearly pageant. The outgoing Miss Universe is the Philippines' Catriona Gray. – Rappler.com