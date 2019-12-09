MANILA, Philippines – Celebrities took to social media to thank the country's representative Gazini Ganados, who finished in as part of Top 20 of the Miss Universe pageant on Monday, December 9.

Actress and former Miss World 1993 2nd princess Ruffa Gutierrez tweeted: "Thank you for trying your best @gazzzini #MissUniverse2019."

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal said: "Thank you for representing the country so well, @gazzzini!!!! #GaziniGanados #MissUniverse2019."

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, quoted Gazini's opening statement.

Sabi ni Gazini ‘No one shall be left behind’ so walang iwanan!!! We still love u Gazini!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 9, 2019

Blogger and host Divine Lee also tweeted a thank you message for Gazini.

Thank you Gazini — Divine Lee (@DivinemLee) December 9, 2019

Anne Curtis also tweeted her thank yous.

Gazini failed to make it to the Top 10, which would have given her a chance at a back-to-back win in the pageant. – Rappler.com