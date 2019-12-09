MANILA, Philippines – The Top 5 of Miss Universe 2019 pageant shared their thoughts on pressing global issues during the coronation night's Q&A segment on Monday, December 9 (Sunday, December 8 in the US) at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here's what the ladies had to say about different issues – from protests, the right to privacy, reproductive health, and climate change. They all had only 30 seconds to answer the questions.

Mexico

Recently, many countries have seen protests in their streets. Some have led to violence. Is protest a positive way to create change?

Answer: I believe in the cause, I believe in creating change, and I do believe in raising our voices. We need to be heard. Some of these protests are really powerful and they can create a positive impact. But I do not believe in violence, because violence is always gonna create violence. I really believe that what we should do is come together, raise our voices, and make an impact, in the best possible way ever, through this kind of platform, like Miss Universe and TED talks. That's why I'm here, and I really believe that's what we should do. Thank you.

Thailand

Government surveillance is used to keep many nations and their people safe. But some believe this invades our right to privacy. What is more important to you, privacy or security?

Answer: I believe that every country has their own government policy to keep us safe, and I believe that it shouldn't cross a line of going into our privacy, because we have a right to privacy. But security is also very important, so I believe that in order to live in a better society, we should also have the government look into a line – a middle ground as to where they can come and live together with society.

Colombia

Millions of women worldwide lack access to reproductive healthcare. What do you believe is the most important issue in women's health, and why?

Answer: I think the most important thing is that women are able to choose about their own body. We have to have the option of having quality care. So any decision we make about our body, our health, about our reproduction, will never put us at risk, especially our lives.

Puerto Rico

Social media has empowered people to express their beliefs. But sometimes those beliefs are intolerant and dangerous. Should social media platforms respect free speech or regulate what people post?

Answer: I most definitely believe that social media can be a positive aspect in our lives. We can share information, knowledge. However, it can be used in the wrong hands and spear negativity and harm many people. So I believe that social media should identify the people that are spearheading negativity and harming people's self-esteem, and make sure that they are not abusing the system, such as social media. Thank you.

South Africa

Are leaders of today doing enough to protect future generations from climate change? If not, what more should they be doing?

Answer: I think that the future leaders could do a little bit more. However, I feel like we, as individuals ourselves, could also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future. Children are protesting for the climate, and I feel like adults should join as well, and corporations should join as well. The government should take it seriously. I mean, 6th grade have been learning that the climate is deteroriating and the planet is dying. It is up to us to keep our planet safe. Thank you.

– Rappler.com