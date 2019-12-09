MANILA, Philippines – Before crowning the new Miss Universe 2019, the 3 finalists – Mexico's Sofia Aràgon, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, and Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson – gave closing statements.

Here's the transcript of their closing statements:

Sofia Aràgon, Mexico

I think it's revolutionary [that] Miss Universe is looking for a female leader, who's willing to inspire others not to be like her but to be wanna be more like themselves. As a mental and emtional health advocate, I want to teach the girls that through beauty pageant and beauty platform, there's nothing that beauty cannot withold. I think the most important thing is to seek progress, not perfection.

Zozibini Tunzi, South Africa

I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it is time that it stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want to see their faces reflected in mine.

Madison Anderson, Puerto Rico

Being on the stage of Miss Universe is not just a dream. I believe that I found my mission. It's representation of dedication, resilence, and perseverance. I true believe that my mission is to show the world that magic happens when we refuse to give up because the universe always listens to a stubborn heart.

