MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray made her final walk onstage at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia to cap off her year-long reign on Monday, December 9 (December 8 in the US).

Catriona crowned South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, who became the third woman from her country to win the title.

Here's the transcript of Catriona's final message as Miss Universe:

I've always believe that as women, we have the power to redefine our generation. When we raise our voices together, the words "women power" become more than just a phrase – they become a movement. I wanted my reign to be a year with purpose. From advocating for quality education for all to raising awareness for HIV/AIDs, I've strived to use my voice for good.

Thank you to mom and dad for always believing in me, to Paula and Esther for your mentorship, the Miss Universe organization, and to team Catriona, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And to my beloved Philippines, isang [karangalan] po ito. You endlessly inspire me and give me hope. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Above all, thank you God. I lift everything up to glorify and honor you.

As I close this chapter, I do so with a grateful heart. To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid, and on your path you are never denied, and only redirected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catrionauniverse) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:11pm PST

– Rappler.com