MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa made history as the third woman from her country to win the title. Among her biggest fans? No less that her fellow South African, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

On Monday, December 9, Demi, who won the title in 2017, posted on Instagram: "SOUTH AFRICA, SHE DID IT!!!!! Congratulations @zozitunzi what a woman you are! Ps: I have a NYC to do list for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (@demileighnp) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:36pm PST

Sisterhood!! @DemiLeighNP pic.twitter.com/yL1GYqMjKr — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019

Zozibini, campaigns against gender based violence, was crowned by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Catriona was, in turned crowned by Demi-Leigh in 2018.

South Africa first won the title back in 1978, courtesy of Margaret Gardiner.

Margaret, who is now a fashion editor and is also active in women's issues, also congratulated Zozibini.

"#Congratulations @zozitunzi #missuniverse I knew you could do it. You make #southafricaproud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Gardiner (@margaret_gardiner) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:38pm PST

– Rappler.com