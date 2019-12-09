MANILA, Philippines – If, unlike the thousands who woke up early on a Monday morning to catch the live stream of and live updates from the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, you missed the show, don't worry – we've got you covered.

From Catriona Gray's last walk to the first image of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi as the new Miss Universe, here's a list of articles and stories you should check out.

Relive the pageant through our highlights page.

Here's our list of best bets before the pegeant finals. Fun fact: South Africa was in our list!

The side event everyone can't stop talking about is the National Costume contest. Here are the most creative ones we spotted.

After failing to make it to the Top 5 of the Asia Pacific and Africa group, Philippine bet Gazini Ganados tweets a sad face emoji, and then some. Her team later clarified that it wasn't Gazini herself who was tweeting. The Cebuana beauty queen later made it to the Top 20 via the wild card group.

It was another all-female panel of judges for this year's pageant. Get to know them here.

It's been an amazing year for Queen Cat. Check out her final shoot as Miss Universe here.

The Miss Universe pageant isn't just about looks anymore. Check out the transcripts of the Q&A, the final word, and their closing statements.

Here's Catriona's final message as Miss Universe. She wore a dazzling Mak Tumang gown for her final walk.

Finally, get to know the winner, Zozibini Tunzi, here.

