MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados said that she was very happy even if she only made it to the Top 20 of this year's edition of the pageant held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, December 9.

Speaking to ABS-CBN after coronation night, Gazini said: “I was very proud, kasi nakapasok tayo sa (because we were able to enter the) top 20. I just did all my best. I couldn’t have had it any other way."

Asked if she expected to move at least to the Top 10, she said: "I couldn’t do anything anymore because what’s done is done. The only thing to do now is to celebrate. We got into the top 20. That’s a hard thing to do, over 90 gorgeous, unique girls out there.”

She thanked the Filipino fans who cheered for her.

"To all the Filipinos out there, maraming, maraming salamat po (thank you very, very much), and I hope that I made you proud as I did my best in the international arena. It was nerve-wracking but it was fulfilling at the same time."

She also had nothing but kind words for newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, whom she spent some time with during the 10-day competition. (SUMMARY: Everything you need to know about the Miss Universe 2019 pageant)

Gazini said that post-pageant, she and her mom will be with her family in the US where they will spend Christmas and her birthday on December 26.