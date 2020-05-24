MANILA, Philippines – Sushmita Sen looked back at her win as India's first Miss Universe titleholder, 26 years after the pageant was held in Manila.

In a video posted on her YouTube account on May 21, Sushmita, 44, shared clips of her journey — from winning the title to her life after Miss Universe.

"A princess with a crown & a queen of people's hearts...for 26 years!! What a magical fairy tale I have lived, where beauty is God's handwriting, character is self realized, all of it in a loving universe that is inclusive, abundant, filled with empathy, compassion, gratitude & sooooo much goodness of good people!!! I celebrate you and I celebrate with you!! India won Miss Universe for the first time this day in 1994, It will forever remain my life's greatest pride & honour to be the face of history for my country!!!" she said in the caption of the video.

She said the Philippines will always be her second home.

"My gratitude to the Philippines for their unwavering sense of love and belonging for over two decades now...also for being my second home!! I wish you all an unapologetic life, where you uphold your uniqueness and nurture the power of 'I AM'."

In an Instagram post to commemorate the moment, she wrote: "Thank you all for making ‘my Universe a better place’...your love has always been my greatest strength!!!I love you guys!!!"

After winning Miss Universe, Sushmita became an actress in India. She is also a mother of two adopted girls. She is also in a relationship with Indian model Rohman Shawl, who also remembered her historic 1994 win.

She visited the Philippines in 2017, and was one of the judges during the 65th Miss Universe pageant held in Manila. Iris Mittenaere of France won that year. — Rappler.com