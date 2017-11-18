PH's Laura Lehmann ends her journey in Miss World 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Laura Lehmann ended her journey in Miss World 2017 held in Sanya, China on Saturday, November 18.
Laura was part of the top 40 but did not make it to the top 15. She, however, was one of the 5 winners of the Beauty with a Purpose.
The Miss World Organization's (MWO) Beauty with a Purpose program helps the contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiary. Laura along with the contestants of South Africa, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam won the award.
For her Beauty with a Purpose video, Laura chose the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center's Maternity Ward, where she hopes to buy a pasteurizer, ultra low freezer, and breast pumps for the ward's first milk bank. (WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Beauty with a Purpose video is among Top 20)
The following made it to the Top 15:
- Mongolia
- Russia
- Indonesia
- El Salvador
- Korea, Nigeria
- South Africa
- Japan
- Mexico
- France
- Jamaica
- India Macau-China
- England
- Kenya
– Rappler.com
More Miss World on Rappler
- WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Beauty with a Purpose video is among Top 20
- WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Miss World 2017 introduction video
- IN PHOTOS: Laura Lehmann's 'Dances of the World' costume at Miss World 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Miss World Organization's visit to Manila
- Laura Lehmann tells fans to give Miss World a chance
- Audra Mari on her Filipino roots and American politics
- Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle on dealing with criticism after her win