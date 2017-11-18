Laura does not make it to the top 15

Published 9:06 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' Laura Lehmann ended her journey in Miss World 2017 held in Sanya, China on Saturday, November 18.

Laura was part of the top 40 but did not make it to the top 15. She, however, was one of the 5 winners of the Beauty with a Purpose.

The Miss World Organization's (MWO) Beauty with a Purpose program helps the contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiary. Laura along with the contestants of South Africa, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam won the award.

For her Beauty with a Purpose video, Laura chose the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center's Maternity Ward, where she hopes to buy a pasteurizer, ultra low freezer, and breast pumps for the ward's first milk bank. (WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Beauty with a Purpose video is among Top 20)

The following made it to the Top 15:

Mongolia

Russia

Indonesia

El Salvador

Korea, Nigeria

South Africa

Japan

Mexico

France

Jamaica

India Macau-China

England

Kenya

– Rappler.com

