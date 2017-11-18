FULL LIST: The winners at Miss World 2017
MANILA, Philippines – A new Miss World has been crowned!
Manushi Chhillar of India was crowned Miss World 2017. She was crowned by the outgoing Miss World, Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico. The coronation night was held in Sanya, China on Saturday, November 18.
This is India's 6th Miss World title. The last time was in 2000, when Priyanka Chopra won the crown.
Here is the full list of the winners:
- Miss World 2017 – Manushi Chhillar, India
- 1st runner-up – Andrea Meza, Mexico
- 2nd runner-up – Stephanie Hill, England
The Philippines' bet Laura Lehmann failed to advance to the Top 15. She, however, was one of the winners of the Beauty with a Purpose project.
The Miss World Organization's (MWO) Beauty with a Purpose program helps the contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiary. Laura along with the contestants of South Africa, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam won the award. – Rappler.com
