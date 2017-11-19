'What’s important is that we live our lives with a smile and with a heart, because we are so lucky,' says Laura after failing to advance to the Top 15

Published 12:15 PM, November 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – She may not have brought home the blue crown to the Philippines, but the country's Miss World bet Laura Lehmann said that she has learned so much from the experience.

On Sunday, November 19, the beauty queen and former courtside reporter said that she's looking forward to going home, and said Filipinos should not to feel bad about the results of the pageant.

"I was SO happy to be wearing your sash last night. I felt so proud showing the world that I come from the land known for its people – their laughter, smile, spirit and warmth no matter where in the world they are," she said in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"I know we didn’t get as far as we wanted to here, but I don’t want anyone to be sad, okay? Remember what Coach Tai said, Happy Happy Heartstrong. What’s important is that we live our lives with a smile & with a heart, because we are so lucky," she said.

She added: "I want you to know that I had an amazing journey here and that I learned much more than any classroom could teach me. Just wearing this beautiful [Mark Bumgarner] creation already made me feel like a queen.

PHILIPPINES!!!! I’m on my way back home as I write this message & I am just so excited for all the bangus, daing, bagoong, YANYAN & Mang Inasal unli-rice that I’m going to eat. But most of all, I am so excited to be returning to my country! :) As you can tell from his pic I was SO happy to be wearing your sash last night. :) I felt so proud showing the world that I come from the land known for its people - their laughter, smile, spirit & warmth no matter where in the world they are. When I first met the girls last month, the first thing almost all of them told me was that they had Filipinos in their neighborhood (kahit sa Caribbean guys paano kaya tayo na abot dun ) & that they were the best & kindest type of people. :) I know we didn’t get as far as we wanted to here, but I don’t want anyone to be sad, okay? Remember what Coach Tai said, Happy Happy Heartstrong. What’s important is that we live our lives with a smile & with a heart, because we are so lucky. :) I want you to know that I had an amazing journey here & that I learned much more than any classroom could teach me. Just wearing this beautiful @markbumgarner creation already made me feel like a queen. And so with that, this is Laura Lehmann - Beauty With A Purpose Winner, Head To Head Winner, Top 40 - saying, I love you Philippines & I’m coming home. A post shared by Laura Lehmann (@iamlauralehmann) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Laura won the head-to-head challenge and made to the Top 40. She is also one of the winners of the Beauty with a Purpose segment, where the candidates will get help in their chosen beneficiaries. (READ:PH's Laura Lehmann ends her journey in Miss World 2017)

The Jose Reyes Medical Center's maternity ward, which is Laura's chosen beneficiary, is set to receive a cash prize for the milk bank they are planning to build. (WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Beauty with a Purpose video is among Top 20)

Miss World 2013 Megan Young, who hosted the 2017 show, said that not being able to read Laura's name in the top candidates was "the toughest."

"Even though it may not have been the winning outcome I had hoped for you, I knew you were a winner in the hearts of many parents and children of Jose Reyes Memorial hospital. At your age, being able to provide a hospital with a MILK BANK is a WIN already," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"I am so proud of you and your strength and positivity. Thank you for shining a bright light on the people around you, Lau I am so proud to be your friend and sister. Thank you for inspiring me. Always. Love you, Lau!," she added.

As we board our flight back to Manila, I can't help but think about last night. Not being able to read your name was the toughest because I really wanted and prayed for this moment for you! I was upset but as they say, the show must go on. I went back to my room and realized that even though it may not have been the winning outcome I had hoped for you, I knew you were a winner in the hearts of many parents and children of Jose Reyes Memorial hospital. At your age, being able to provide a hospital with a MILK BANK is a WIN already. You have SAVED and CHANGED lives. I am so proud of you and your strength and positivity. Thank you for shining a bright light on the people around you, Lau I am so proud to be your friend and sister. Thank you for inspiring me. Always. Love you, Lau! A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Laura also thanked Megan saying: "Meggymar is one of the best people I know. Not to mention the best Miss World ever because she makes everyone around her better."

She also gave special mention to Fr. Rocky Evangelista of the Tuloy Foundation, who received the humanitarian award from Miss World's Julia Morley and Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria, who was a judge at the contest.

India's Manushi Chhilar won the title of Miss World 2017, making her the 6th winner from India. – Rappler.com

More Miss World on Rappler