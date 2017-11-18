Megan returns as co-host of the pageant for the 4th straight year

Published 10:47 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the fourth straight year, actress and winner of Miss World 2013 Megan Young returned as co-host of the pageant in Sanya, China.

Megan hosted the show along with Mexican superstar, Fernando Allende and former Channel V VJ, Angela Chow.

Our Miss World 2013 @meganbata hosting #missworld2017 with Fernando Alande and Angela Chow @arnold_vegafria A post shared by Miss World Philippines (@msworldphil) on Nov 18, 2017 at 4:17am PST

The actress has been co-hosting the pageant since 2014. – Rappler.com

