IN PHOTOS: Megan Young hosts Miss World 2017
MANILA, Philippines – For the fourth straight year, actress and winner of Miss World 2013 Megan Young returned as co-host of the pageant in Sanya, China.
Megan hosted the show along with Mexican superstar, Fernando Allende and former Channel V VJ, Angela Chow.
The actress has been co-hosting the pageant since 2014. – Rappler.com
More Miss World on Rappler
- WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Beauty with a Purpose video is among Top 20
- WATCH: Laura Lehmann's Miss World 2017 introduction video
- IN PHOTOS: Laura Lehmann's 'Dances of the World' costume at Miss World 2017
- IN PHOTOS: Miss World Organization's visit to Manila
- Laura Lehmann tells fans to give Miss World a chance
- Audra Mari on her Filipino roots and American politics
- Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle on dealing with criticism after her win
- PH's Laura Lehmann ends her journey in Miss World 2017