From Francis Libiran to Rosethal Tee, Katarina's outfits showcase Filipino talent and style

Published 2:21 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez is currently in Sanya, China to compete in the Miss World pageant set on December 8.

But even before she donned the Miss World Philippines crown, Katarina has always been known to be one of the more fashion-forward queens, as evident in her well-curated outfits. An Asia's Next Top Modelrunner-up. Katarina previously represented the country in the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt. (IN PHOTOS: Katarina Rodriguez's stylish looks at Miss Intercontinental 2017)



Since arriving in Sanya, Katarina's outfits have been getting attention – and rightly so. From the pink suit to her national costume, here's a round up of Katarina's outfits so far:

Departure

She wore a pink suit by Naomi Ng with shoes by Jojo Bragais.

And of course I'll begin my #MissWorld2018 postings at my departure from this past Saturday! The biggest thank you to @urbanluggage for being super reliable in delivering my 7 maletas on such short notice. I'm happy with the colors as well! They really completed my overall departure look.

Arrival

Arriving in Sanya, Katarina changed into a fuschia jumpsuit by Francis Libiran.

National costume/Dances of the World

Katarina once again turned to Francis Libiran for her national costume. The Pintados was inspired by the Kalinga tribe.

Head-to-Head challenge

For the head-to-head challenge interview, Katarina wore a mustard suit by designer Yong Davalos.

Press Conference

For a press conference, Katarina wore a green cocktail dress by Rosethal Tee.

Top Model challenge

For the top model challenge Katarina wore two looks. The first outfit, a red dress, was by designer Rosethal Tee. The second one, a pink feathered cocktail dress, was by Jerome Salaya Ang.

– Rappler.com