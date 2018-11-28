Katarina shows she can dance too!

Published 11:54 AM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez continues to catch the eye of both spectators and organizers in Sanya, China. During the closing ceremony of the talent competition on Tuesday, November 27, Katarina was one of those asked to participate in the dance portion.

In a video shared to the media and posted by Arnold Mercado, one of Aces and Queens' co-founders, Katarina is seen performing at the "Dances of the World" segment.

"Dances of the World" is a segment of the Miss World program wherein candidates selected pageant organizers perform solo dance numbers.

Katarina again wore a Pintados costume designed by Francis Libiran. (IN PHOTOS: Katarina Rodriguez's fabulous looks at Miss World 2018)

Japan's Kanato Date won the talent portion and is qualified for the finals of the competition. – Rappler.com