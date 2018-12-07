Help Katarina enter the final round of the competition

Published 6:49 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With the Miss World 2018 competition coming to a close on Saturday, December 8, Philippine representative Katarina Rodriguez needs everyone's help to enter the final round of the competition.

You can vote for Katarina through the following:

Miss World website: https://missworld.com/#/contestants/5445. (One vote per day)

Model Power: https://missvo.modelpowergd.com/en/?id=1#/detail?id=100 (One vote per day)

Katarina explained the importance of each vote because the "special continental voting." She shared this on her Facebook page:

This voting has a catch because it introduces a special continental voting. Each continent is given one vote in determining the next Miss World.

Countries who win the voting within a specific continent will get the vote for the continent. Votes are not limited to member-countries of the continent.

Egypt, for example, can vote for the Philippines even if the former belongs to Africa while the latter belongs to Asia. If Philippines wins the continental poll in Africa, she will get Africa's one vote.

The following votes are up for grabs:

Asia and Oceania Americas Carribean Europe Africa

They will act as 5 judges, each having a single vote. Delegates with the most votes on top of the votes of the seated judges wins Miss World 2018.

As an example if Philippines wins voting in Africa, Europe and America, she will get 3 votes aside from the votes she will be receiving from the judges.

You can also continue voting Katarina via Mobstar as seen on the instructions on the Miss World Philippines Instagram page.

Voting closes during the live telecast of the competition in Sanya, China.

Katarina hopes to win the country's second crown after Megan Young in 2013. – Rappler.com