Which answer do you like the most?

Published 10:25 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, December 8, the top 5 candidates of Miss World 2018 went onstage for the pageant night's highly-awaited Q&A portion.

Five previous Miss World winners each asked a candidate their own question.

Here are the contestants' respective questions and answers:

Maria Vasilevich (Belarus)

Question: Every Miss World winner builds upon a legacy of the previous Miss World. How do you plan on building on the legacy of Manushi Chhillar?

Answer: Thank you so much. I think that Manushi had done a big job during this year. I'm so proud that I will have an opportunity – maybe, an opportunity – to continue this job. I think I will continue my own Beauty with a Purpose project which is connected with unable and disabled people, and talented children. Thank you.

Kadijah Robinson (Jamaica)

Question: In my year as Miss World, I saw the extreme difficulties that so many people have to overcome. What is the greatest obstacle you've had to overcome?

Answer: Thank you, and good night, everyone. The greatest obstacle that I've had to overcome is one of self-confidence, and I'm so glad I did because I'm here tonight standing in front of you in pure joy and humility. When I was younger, I always doubted myself and I always doubted my capabilities. It took me a very long time to overcome this, and I know it takes a lot of communication with the self and a lot of thoughts. It's a long process, but I was able to do it. To whoever is listening tonight that is not confident with themselves, I implore you to communicate with yourself. Find your niche. Find yourself, and it will be the most awesome feeling ever. Thank you.

Vanessa Ponce de Leon (Mexico)

Question: When I became a Miss World, I was able to use my position to help people. How would you use your influence as Miss World to help others?

Answer: Good night, everyone. I would use my position just the way I've been doing it for the past 3 years – being an example. We all can be an example of good in the world, we all have to care, we all have to love, we all have to be kind. It don't cost a thing. Helping is not that hard. We just really need the world to make a change. You just need to go there. There's always someone that'll need what you have to offer.

Quinn Abenakyo (Uganda)

Question: What unique quality would you bring to Beauty with a Purpose?

Answer: Good evening, everyone. I am very passionate about cooking. I believe one can show the love they have for everyone through food. My Beauty with a Purpose project is fighting teenage pregnancies. We can all come together and help, but we can also do this through food. When we all come together, we share ideas, we generate ideas, just like the Miss World family who are able to come up with different ideas to solve problems in our countries. Thank you.

Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan (Thailand)

Question: Being a Miss World is glamorous and exciting, but it's also hard work. What strengths would you bring to the role?

Answer: The strength I would bring to being Miss World is passion and love for the project I started, which is Love For All, which works with kids with autism. It's based around my little brother. I feel that as long as you have passion, you're able to work, you're able to love, and do what you want to do. That's going to be able to move the world, move society, and change who you are as a person, as well as change the world to make it a better place. Thank you.

Which answer resonated with you the most? – Rappler.com