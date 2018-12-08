The 26-year-old is the first woman from Mexico to bag the Miss World title

Published 11:24 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-six-year-old Vanessa Ponce de Leon, this year’s Miss World 2018, is the first Mexican ever to win the prestigious title, besting 117 other hopefuls from around the globe. (READ: Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon is Miss World 2018)

From graduating with a Degree in International Business from the University of Guanajuato, earning a diploma in Human Rights, speaking for the National Youth Institute, and to being on the board of directors of a rehab center for girls, it's clear that Vanessa takes "beauty with a purpose" to heart.

A humanitarian has always set her eyes on changing the world in what ever way she best can. Vanessa works at a school called Nenemi which gives intercultural education to children from indigenous tribes

“I am a woman who is always searching for a purpose," Vanessa said. "I believe in love, art and caring for others. I am a hard worker, a day dreamer and I am always trying to put a smile on the faces of the people I meet."

"I had been a model for the past couple of years, but two years ago, I gave the profession up," Vanessa said.

"It's a completely different business. I work with people with disabilities or girls that are going through rehab, and I just love it. Everyone should try volunteering at least once in their life. They will be very surprised."

Vanessa is fluent in both Spanish and English. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors playing volleyball and ultimate Frisbee. She also expresses her passion for art through painting.

The new Miss World is also a qualified open water scuba diver and was also awarded grand winner of Mexico's Next Top Model Season 5 back in 2014.

She was born on March 7, 1992 and raised in the city of Guanajuato.

Here is her winning answer during the pageant night's Q&A segment:

Question: When I became a Miss World, I was able to use my position to help people. How would you use your influence as Miss World to help others?

Answer: Good night, everyone. I would use my position just the way I've been doing it for the past 3 years – being an example. We all can be an example of good in the world, we all have to care, we all have to love, we all have to be kind. It don't cost a thing. Helping is not that hard. We just really need the world to make a change. You just need to go there. There's always someone that'll need what you have to offer.

"We all need each other” is Vanessa's personal motto, and that mantra truly shines in all the good work the newly-crowned Miss World 2018 brings to humanity. – Rappler.com