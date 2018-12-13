Katarina Rodriguez on Miss World 2018 experience: I wouldn't change a thing
MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 12 to share her sentiments after failing to make it to the Top 30 of the competition in Sanya, China.
Katarina was considered one of the top favorites to make it to the competition. Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon eventually won the title. (READ: Katarina Rodriguez's Miss World journey: Taking risks, staying true to herself)
In her post, she wrote: "I arrived in China feeling like the weight of the world was on my shoulders and now I leave China feeling absolute freedom."
"I would not have changed a thing during my time in Miss World this past month. Despite not bringing home the blue crown, I did exactly what I wanted, I represented my beloved country for my last time & introduced to the world #ProjectBecome and the [Teach Peace Build Peace Movement]."
"This competition was more than just a crown. It meant becoming a woman. It was opening my heart and mind to a panel of judges, who in retrospect had their preferences, knowing the possibility that my reality wouldn’t be what they were looking for. There is no one to blame with the results. This is simply life."
She also thanked the Miss World Philippines Organization led by Arnold Vegafria, family and friends, the Aces and Queens camp for being there for her.
"And lastly to my home, my country, the Philippines. It is my greatest honor to hold the Miss World Philippines title during the time where we are the leading country in beauty pageants. I’ve been crowned just shy of 2 months now, so count on me to make my reign all that more interesting," she said.
Katarina said that she now looks forward to make her reign as Miss World Philippines memorable in 2019. – Rappler.com