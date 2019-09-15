MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Dee has been named Miss World Philippines 2019.

Michelle, the daughter of iconic beauty queen Melanie Marquez, was crowned on Sunday, September 15 at the pageant’s coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, winning over 39 other candidates.

Five other women were crowned winners alongside Michelle. They will be representing the country in their respective international competitions abroad. They are:

Miss Eco Philippines 2019: Kelley Day

Miss Multinational Philippines 2019: Isabelle de Leon

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019: Katrina Llegado

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2019: Vanessa Mae Walters

Miss Tourism Philippines 2019: Glyssa Leiann Perez

Other titleholders include Shannon Christie Kerver as 1st princess, and Casie Banks as 2nd princess.

Michelle will be representing the country in the Miss World 2019 pageant in December. – Rappler.com