MANILA, Philippines – The full introduction video of Miss World Philippines Michelle Dee was posted online by the Miss World Philippines Organization on Wednesday, December 4 after the Miss World 2019 Head-to-Head challenge tookplace in London.

In the clip, Michelle talked about living a simple life in a ranch in the US and moving to the Philippines. She also shared how two of her siblings inspired her to be an advocate for autism awareness.

"Having grown up with two autistic siblings [they] taught me the concept of purpose. Autism awareness isn't just an advocacy for me, but a lifetime mission," she said.

She also spoke about plunging into the pageant scene with a the purpose.

"Much more than the natural beauty of my country, it is the stunning beaches, majestic mountains, progressive cities and of course the Filipinos themselves that I'm most proud to show of to the world," she said.

During the head-to-head challenge, Michelle said that living in the ranch was a humbling experience and that it taught her about the simple things in life. "Growing up in such a humble town of 6 to 7,000 people, it really taught me the purpose of independence. And if you want something for yourelf, you really have to work hard for it."

Michelle is currently in London competing at the pageant. The finals night is scheduled on December 14. – Rappler.com