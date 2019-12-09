MANILA, Philippines – Photos of Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee's national costume was released on Monday, December 9.

The terno, by designer Francis Libiran is a "symbolic work of art and labor of love," according to the description provided by the Aces and Queens Instagram page. Aces and Queens is the beauty camp which Michelle trained under.

"This state-of-the-art version of the Philippine Terno is a celebration and preservation of rich Filipino culture. The design of the Sun on the collar is inspired by the Sun of the Philippine national Flag, customized in Francis Libiran signature intricate Art Deco embroidery. It is a symbol of optimism, positivity and courage."

"The custom embroidery patterns, is inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called 'Batek.' They were found in the earliest illustrations of our Visayan warriors in the 16th-century Boxer Codex. To our ancestors, Batek symbolized bravery and triumph. This well-crafted wearable art piece is made of fine soft tulle, intricately embroidered with custom embroidery and hand-made beadwork."

The photos were taken by Mike Gella with makeup by Dave Quiambao and hair by July Vito.

Meanwhile, fans can continue to vote for Michelle via Mobstar or through the Miss World website, which will give a chance to move on the next round of the competition.

Pageant night is on December 14 in London (December 14, at around 10 pm Philippine time). – Rappler.com