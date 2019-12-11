MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee secured a Top 40 spot in the competition in London after she won her Head-to-Head challenge against the representative of Turkey.

On Instagram Wednesday, December 11, Michelle said: 'It's been such a proud moment for us today mga kababayan as we've officially secured a spot in the Top 40 through the Head to Head Challenge!!"

The Head-to-Head Challenge is a segment where the candidates give a brief description of themselves and their advocacies.

She also shared she was in the Top 20 finalists for the Beauty with a Purpose segment. In the category, it was more about the advocacies the candidates were pursuing.

With Michelle now in the Top 40, she is one step closer to winning the Miss World crown on Saturday, December 14, in London.

Michelle hopes to be the second Filipina to win the title. The last was Megan Young back in 2013. – Rappler.com