MANILA, Philippines – More than 100 women from all over the world have come together in London to vie for the Miss World crown at the Excel Arena on Saturday, December 14.

Philippine representative Michelle Dee aims to win the country's second crown since Megan Young in 2013. Will she bring back the blue crown to the country?

Bookmark this page as we give you the updates.

Miss World 2019 -

CONTINENTAL QUEEN WINNERS

Miss World Europe -

Miss World Caribbean -

Miss World Americas -

Miss World Africa -

Miss World Asia and Oceania -

TOP 12

TOP 40

CONTESTANTS

Albania - Atalanta Kercyku

Angola – Brezana Da Costa

Antigua and Barbuda – Taqiyyah Francis

Argentina – Judit Marianne Grnja

Armenia – Liana Voskerchyan

Aruba – Ghislaine Mejia

Australia – Sarah Marschke

Bahamas – Nyah Christine Bandelier

Bangladesh – Rafah Torsa

Barbados – Che' Amor Greenidge

Belarus – Anastasiya Laurynchuk

Belgium – Elena Castro Suarez

Bolivia – Iciar Diaz Camacho

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Ivana Ladan

Ivana Ladan Botswana – Phirinyane Gofaone

Phirinyane Gofaone Brazil – Elis Coelho

British Virgin Islands –Rikkiya Brathwaite

Bulgaria –Margo Cooper

Cambodia –Sreyvin Vy

Canada –Naomi Colford

Cayman Islands – Jaci Patrick

Chile – Ignacia Albornoz

China PR – Peishan Li

Colombia – Sara Arteaga Franco

Cook Islands – Tajiya Eikura Sahay

Costa Rica – Jessica Jimenez

Croatia – Katarina Mamic

Curacao – Sharon Meyer

Czech Republic – Denisa Spergerova

Denmark – Natasja Kunde

Dominican Republic – Alba Blair

Ecuador – Maria Idrovo Quintana

El Salvador – Fatima Mangandi

England – Bhasha Mukherjee

Equitorial Guinea – Jane Ortiz Oyono

Ethiopia – Feven Araya Gebreslassie

Finland – Dana Monomen

France – Ophely Mezino

Georgia – Nini Gogichaishvili

Ghana – Rebecca Kwabi

Gilbratar – Celine Bolanos

Greece – Rafaela Plastira

Guadeloupe – Anais Emeline Clemence Lacalmontie

Guatemala – Dulce Ramos Garcia

Guinea-Bissau – Leila Samati

Guyana – Joylyn Anita Conway

Haiti – Alysha Morency

Honduras – Ana Grisell Romero

Hong Kong China – Lila Lam

Hungary – Krisztina Nagypal

Iceland – Misty Austfjord

India – Suman Ratansingh Rao

Indonesia – Princess Mikhaelia Megonondo

Ireland – Chelsea Farrell

Italy – Adele Sammartino

Jamaica – Toni-Anne Singh

Japan – Malika Sera

Kazakhstan -Madina Baytk

Kenya – Malia Nyamali

Korea – Ji-Yeon Lim

Kyrgyzstan – Ekaterina Zabolotnova

Ekaterina Zabolotnova Laos – Nelamith Xaypannha

Luxembourg – Melanie Heynsbroek

Macau China – Yanan Yu

Malaysia – Alexis Su Yin

Malta – Nicole Vella

Mauritius – Urvashi Devi

Mexico – Ashely Alvidrez

Moldova - Elizaveta Cuznetova

Mongolia – Tsevelmaa Mandakh

Montenegro – Mirjana Muratovic

Myanmar – Than Htet San

Nepal – Anuskha Shrestha

Netherlands - Brenda Felica Muste

New Zealand - Lucy Brock

Nicaragua – Maria Teresa Cortez

Nigeria - Nyekachi Douglas

Northern Ireland - Lauren Eve Leckey

Panama –Agustina Ruiz Arrechea

Paraguay - Araceli Bobadilla

Peru – Angella Escudero San Martin

Philippines – Michelle Daniela Dee

Poland - Milena Sadowska

Portugal – Ines Brusselsmans

Puerto Rico – Daniella Rodriguez

Russia - Alina Sanko

Rwanda - Megan Nimwiza

Samoa - Alalamalae Lata

Scotland – Keryn Matthew

Senegal – Alberta Diatta

Sierra Leone - Enid Jones-Boston

Singapore - Sheen Cher

Slovakia - Frederika Kurtulikova

Slovenia – Spela Alic

South Africa – Sasha-Lee Olivier

South Sudan – Mariah Nyayeina Joseph Maget

Spain – Maria Del Mar Aguilera Zutheros

Sri Lanka - Dewmini Welikande

Sweden - Daniela Lundqvist

Tanzania - Sylivia Sebastian Bebwa

Thailand – Narintorn Chadapattrawalrachoat

Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Jane La Shon Ramey

Tunisia – Sabrine Mansour

Turkey – Simay Rasimoglu

Uganda – Oliver Nakakande

Ukraine – Marhartya Pasha

United States – Emmy Cuvelier

US Virgin Islands – Ayana Phillips

Uzbekistan – Aziza Tokashova

Venezuela – Isabella Rodriguez

Vietnam – Luong Thuy Linh

Wales – Gabriella Jukes

– Rappler.com