LIVE UPDATES: Miss World 2019
MANILA, Philippines – More than 100 women from all over the world have come together in London to vie for the Miss World crown at the Excel Arena on Saturday, December 14.
Philippine representative Michelle Dee aims to win the country's second crown since Megan Young in 2013. Will she bring back the blue crown to the country?
Bookmark this page as we give you the updates.
Miss World 2019 -
CONTINENTAL QUEEN WINNERS
- Miss World Europe -
- Miss World Caribbean -
- Miss World Americas -
- Miss World Africa -
- Miss World Asia and Oceania -
TOP 12
TOP 40
CONTESTANTS
- Albania - Atalanta Kercyku
- Angola – Brezana Da Costa
- Antigua and Barbuda – Taqiyyah Francis
- Argentina – Judit Marianne Grnja
- Armenia – Liana Voskerchyan
- Aruba – Ghislaine Mejia
- Australia – Sarah Marschke
- Bahamas – Nyah Christine Bandelier
- Bangladesh – Rafah Torsa
- Barbados – Che' Amor Greenidge
- Belarus – Anastasiya Laurynchuk
- Belgium – Elena Castro Suarez
- Bolivia – Iciar Diaz Camacho
- Bosnia and Herzegovina –Ivana Ladan
- Botswana – Phirinyane Gofaone
- Brazil – Elis Coelho
- British Virgin Islands –Rikkiya Brathwaite
- Bulgaria –Margo Cooper
- Cambodia –Sreyvin Vy
- Canada –Naomi Colford
- Cayman Islands – Jaci Patrick
- Chile – Ignacia Albornoz
- China PR – Peishan Li
- Colombia – Sara Arteaga Franco
- Cook Islands – Tajiya Eikura Sahay
- Costa Rica – Jessica Jimenez
- Croatia – Katarina Mamic
- Curacao – Sharon Meyer
- Czech Republic – Denisa Spergerova
- Denmark – Natasja Kunde
- Dominican Republic – Alba Blair
- Ecuador – Maria Idrovo Quintana
- El Salvador – Fatima Mangandi
- England – Bhasha Mukherjee
- Equitorial Guinea – Jane Ortiz Oyono
- Ethiopia – Feven Araya Gebreslassie
- Finland – Dana Monomen
- France – Ophely Mezino
- Georgia – Nini Gogichaishvili
- Ghana – Rebecca Kwabi
- Gilbratar – Celine Bolanos
- Greece – Rafaela Plastira
- Guadeloupe – Anais Emeline Clemence Lacalmontie
- Guatemala – Dulce Ramos Garcia
- Guinea-Bissau – Leila Samati
- Guyana – Joylyn Anita Conway
- Haiti – Alysha Morency
- Honduras – Ana Grisell Romero
- Hong Kong China – Lila Lam
- Hungary – Krisztina Nagypal
- Iceland – Misty Austfjord
- India – Suman Ratansingh Rao
- Indonesia – Princess Mikhaelia Megonondo
- Ireland – Chelsea Farrell
- Italy – Adele Sammartino
- Jamaica – Toni-Anne Singh
- Japan – Malika Sera
- Kazakhstan -Madina Baytk
- Kenya – Malia Nyamali
- Korea – Ji-Yeon Lim
- Kyrgyzstan –Ekaterina Zabolotnova
- Laos – Nelamith Xaypannha
- Luxembourg – Melanie Heynsbroek
- Macau China – Yanan Yu
- Malaysia – Alexis Su Yin
- Malta – Nicole Vella
- Mauritius – Urvashi Devi
- Mexico – Ashely Alvidrez
- Moldova - Elizaveta Cuznetova
- Mongolia – Tsevelmaa Mandakh
- Montenegro – Mirjana Muratovic
- Myanmar – Than Htet San
- Nepal – Anuskha Shrestha
- Netherlands - Brenda Felica Muste
- New Zealand - Lucy Brock
- Nicaragua – Maria Teresa Cortez
- Nigeria - Nyekachi Douglas
- Northern Ireland - Lauren Eve Leckey
- Panama –Agustina Ruiz Arrechea
- Paraguay - Araceli Bobadilla
- Peru – Angella Escudero San Martin
- Philippines – Michelle Daniela Dee
- Poland - Milena Sadowska
- Portugal – Ines Brusselsmans
- Puerto Rico – Daniella Rodriguez
- Russia - Alina Sanko
- Rwanda - Megan Nimwiza
- Samoa - Alalamalae Lata
- Scotland – Keryn Matthew
- Senegal – Alberta Diatta
- Sierra Leone - Enid Jones-Boston
- Singapore - Sheen Cher
- Slovakia - Frederika Kurtulikova
- Slovenia – Spela Alic
- South Africa – Sasha-Lee Olivier
- South Sudan – Mariah Nyayeina Joseph Maget
- Spain – Maria Del Mar Aguilera Zutheros
- Sri Lanka - Dewmini Welikande
- Sweden - Daniela Lundqvist
- Tanzania - Sylivia Sebastian Bebwa
- Thailand – Narintorn Chadapattrawalrachoat
- Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Jane La Shon Ramey
- Tunisia – Sabrine Mansour
- Turkey – Simay Rasimoglu
- Uganda – Oliver Nakakande
- Ukraine – Marhartya Pasha
- United States – Emmy Cuvelier
- US Virgin Islands – Ayana Phillips
- Uzbekistan – Aziza Tokashova
- Venezuela – Isabella Rodriguez
- Vietnam – Luong Thuy Linh
- Wales – Gabriella Jukes
