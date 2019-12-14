MANILA, Philippines – Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was crowned Miss World 2019 on Sunday, December 15 (Saturday, December 14 in London, England).

Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico passed the crown on to Singh after the latter emerged victorious among more than 100 other hopefuls from around the world. Singh had won the talent "fast track," securing her an early slot in the pageant's Top 40. The Jamaican beauty queen also flexed her singing skills during the finals night, singing "I Have Nothing."

Singh is the fourth contestant from Jamaica to win the Miss World crown.

This year's edition was held at the ExCeL in London. – Rappler.com