MANILA, Philippines – Michelle Dee ended her Miss World journey on Saturday, December 14 with a Top 12 placement in London, England.

Michelle made it to the Top 40 after winning the head-to-head challenge.

The Top 5 candidates are:

Nigeria

Brazil

India

Jamaica

France

Michelle’s Top 12 finish is the Philippines' highest since 2016, when Catriona Gray made it to the Top 5. In 2017, Laura Lehmann was part of the Top 40 and was one of the winners of the Beauty with a Purpose project.

Michelle, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, was crowned last September. – Rappler.com