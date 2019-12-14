MANILA, Philippines – So much has happened at the Miss World 2019 pageant – from a "Dances of the World" segment, to a Peter Andre performance straight out of the 90s with the candidates twerking in silver jumpsuits.

Through it all, Megan Young remained unruffled, looking picture perfect as she hosted the lengthy program alongside Peter, who doubled as performer and presenter.

Megan wore a hot pink structured gown with a structured modern terno by Rosenthal Tee. The Miss World 2013 winner paired the stunning dress with silver heels, silver hoops, and a sleek high ponytail.

The Miss World 2019 finals night was held at The Excel Arena in London, United Kingdom, on December 14. – Rappler.com