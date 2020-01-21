MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has been named the new goodwill ambassador for the Autism Society of the Philippines, carrying out an advocacy she has been vocal about throughout her Miss World run.

The beauty queen posted about her new role on Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, saying “my heart is full and I’m so grateful for the trust.”

“With everything that we’ve done and everything we’re about to do, cheers to a brighter and more inclusive Autism-OK nation,” she said.

Michelle, who grew up with two autistic siblings, said in September 2019 that she chose to focus on autism awareness as an advocacy "because the government finally signed the mental health bill, which is basically what I was advocating before."

"There are so many things that needs to be done in terms of laws, educational system, facilites," she said.

The Autism Society of the Philippines is a non-profit that works towards improving the quality of life for Filipino families and individuals who are on the autism spectrum. – Rappler.com